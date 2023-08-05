Search and rescue ops for 4 missing PCG personnel resume

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Coast Guard has resumed search and rescue operations for its four personnel who went missing during the onslaught of “Egay.”

The PCG said the Coast Guard Aviation Force deployed its CGH-1451 to look for the four PCG members who were on their way to assist the captain of vessel MTUG-Iroquois when they went missing in the Cagayan River on July 26.

According to the PCG, the MTUG-Iroquois captain had suffered a heart attack.

The PCG said the PCG aluminum boat used by the four personnel at that time was recovered off Barangay Fuga, Aparri, Cagayan on July 30.

“Egay” battered parts of Luzon before leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday, July 27.