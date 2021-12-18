News in Photos, Provincial News, Visayas Scenes of destruction in Kabankalan, Negros Occidental in the aftermath of supertyphoon Odette Posted by DCY on December 18, 2021 Scene of desolation and destruction after supertyphoon Odette hit Negros Occidental. In Kabankalan town, houses were flattened and residents try to pick the pieces as they survey the damage. (Photo by Fernando Liganad, Eagle News Service correspondent in Negros Occidental) Scene of desolation and destruction after supertyphoon Odette hit Negros Occidental. In Kabankalan town, houses were flattened and residents try to pick the pieces as they survey the damage. (Photo by Fernando Liganad, Eagle News Service correspondent in Negros Occidental) Scene of desolation and destruction after supertyphoon Odette hit Negros Occidental. In Kabankalan town, houses were flattened and residents try to pick the pieces as they survey the damage. (Photo by Fernando Liganad, Eagle News Service correspondent in Negros Occidental) Scene of desolation and destruction after supertyphoon Odette hit Negros Occidental. In Kabankalan town, houses were severely damaged and residents try to pick the pieces as they survey the damage. (Photo by Fernando Liganad, Eagle News Service correspondent in Negros Occidental) Scene of desolation and destruction after supertyphoon Odette hit Negros Occidental. In Kabankalan town, houses were flattened and residents try to pick the pieces as they survey the damage. (Photo by Fernando Liganad, Eagle News Service correspondent in Negros Occidental) Scene of desolation and destruction after supertyphoon Odette hit Negros Occidental. In Kabankalan town, houses were flattened and residents try to pick the pieces as they survey the damage. (Photo by Fernando Liganad, Eagle News Service correspondent in Negros Occidental) Scene of desolation and destruction after supertyphoon Odette hit Negros Occidental. In Kabankalan town, houses were flattened and residents try to pick the pieces as they survey the damage. (Photo by Fernando Liganad, Eagle News Service correspondent in Negros Occidental) Scene of desolation and destruction after supertyphoon Odette hit Negros Occidental. In Kabankalan town, houses were flattened and residents try to pick the pieces as they survey the damage. (Photo by Fernando Liganad, Eagle News Service correspondent in Negros Occidental) Related Posts PHL COVID-19 tally rises to 2,837,464 December 18, 2021 Pres. Duterte to visit areas devastated by supertyphoon Odette; at least 12 casualties reported by NDRRMC December 18, 2021 Signal No. 3 raised over Kalayaan Islands as Typhoon “Odette” maintains strength December 18, 2021 WATCH: Supertyphoon Odette as it batters Palawan where it made its 9th landfall December 17, 2021