Scenes of destruction in Kabankalan, Negros Occidental in the aftermath of supertyphoon Odette

Posted by DCY on
Scene of desolation and destruction after supertyphoon Odette hit Negros Occidental. In Kabankalan town, houses were flattened and residents try to pick the pieces as they survey the damage. (Photo by Fernando Liganad, Eagle News Service correspondent in Negros Occidental)
Scene of desolation and destruction after supertyphoon Odette hit Negros Occidental. In Kabankalan town, houses were severely damaged and residents try to pick the pieces as they survey the damage. (Photo by Fernando Liganad, Eagle News Service correspondent in Negros Occidental)
