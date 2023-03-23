SC announces date of oath-taking of 2022 bar passers

(Eagle News) — The Supreme Court has announced the date of oath-taking of the 2022 bar passers.

In a notice, the High Court said this would take place on May 2, 2023 at the Philippine International Convention Center.

The SC said the oath-taking will take place at 10 a.m. after the roll signing.

Inductees must pay P5,000 before they can attend both the oath-taking and the roll signing, the SC said.

The SC said the fees will cover the expenses of the event, such as the use of the venue and allowances and meals of the personnel who will assist and serve.

Payment instructions will be sent to the registered email accounts of the bar inductees.

The SC also reminded bar inductees to use proper court attire.

It said they must also bring their own plain, black toga for use during the oath-taking ceremony

“Gowns, indecent suits and dresses, costumes, and other inappropriate attire are strictly not allowed. Those who will not abide by the required attire will be refused entry into the venue,” the SC said.