Robredo presents Pangilinan as her VP for 2022 polls; Liberal party adopts Leni as presidential bet

Robredo to present complete senate slate next week; names De Lima, Hontiveros, Trillanes and Diokno as among her senatorial candidates

(Eagle News) – Vice-President Leni Robredo announced on Friday, Oct. 8, that Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan will be her running-mate in the 2022 elections.

In a press briefing in Quezon City, Robredo, who is running as an independent presidential candidate, presented Pangilinan as her vice-presidential bet.

Pangilinan for his part said he accepted the challenge and claimed that he became emotional about it. Earlier that day, he filed his certificate of candidacy to run as vice-president with the COMELEC, accompanied by Robredo.

During his speech after Pangilinan was presented by Robredo as her running-mate, the senator turned emotional again and teared up a bit.

He said he shed tears because he is prepared to completely give his all to help Robredo.

Pangilinan said both of them would address the two main problems in the country which he identified as the pandemic and hunger.

Pangilinan, who is the president of the Liberal Party, said that the LP is also adopting Robredo as its presidential candidate.

He said he initially planned to run for the senate again, but the invitation from Robredo to run as her vice-president changed his mind.

After Pangilinan’s speech of acceptance, both he and Robredo answered questions from the media.

Robredo said she would announce her senate slate early next week, but already mentioned some names including Senators Laila de Lima, Risa Hontiveros, former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno.

-Pink as campaign color was unintentional-

She also explained that the choice of the color pink for her campaign was not intentional.

“Pink is the global color of protest and activism. Ito yung naging kulay ng groundswell ng volunteers. Kami ay nakikinig sa taong bayan,” she said.

“Kung ito ay symbolism para mapalitan ang klase ng pamununo na meron ngayon, gagwin namin yun,” she said.

Robredo also said that she was running to fight the return of the Marcoses, and to fight what she termed as the present “rotten kind” of politics.

“Ang nilalabanan natin hindi lamang ang pagbabalik ng anak ng diktador, kundi pati ang bulok na uri ng pulitiko,” she said.

Robredo said she was running against the advice and wishes of her daughters who had earlier secured a promise from her that her 2016 bid for the vice-presidency would be her last campaign for a top national post.

But she said that her daughters “know what is right” and would support her.

Robredo said she is running as an independent but is open to forming coalitions or partnership with other parties.

“We continue to be open to discussions,” she said citing her “inclusivity” policy.

Today, Friday, Oct. 8 is the last day of filing for candidacy in next year’s elections.

So far, those who have filed their certificates of candidacy to run as president next year include former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., senators Manny Pacquiao and Panfilo Lacson, Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and Robredo.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s ruling party, PDP-Laban, has not yet named who would be its standard bearer after their earlier nominee for the top post, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go turned this down and instead ran for the vice-presidency, also under the party.

In 2016, Robredo won by a very slim margin over then vice-presidential candidate “Bongbong” Marcos. The latter continues to contest Robredo’s numbers with the Supreme Court acting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET).

