Region VIII disaster risk reduction council temporarily bans land travel from Luzon to Mindanao through Eastern Visayas ports

(Eagle News) — The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of Region VIII has temporarily disallowed any land travel from Luzon to Mindanao through any Eastern Visayas port.

The RDRRMC said the suspension, which took effect on Dec. 22, was due to the increasing number of stranded passengers and the destruction wrought by “Odette.”

The RDRRMC said so far, the seaport terminal in Liloan, Southern Leyte, in particular, was congested, while the San Ricardo port was currently non-operational.

It said the suspension will stay until further notice.

It, however, exempts all those transporting relief and other essential perishable items.

“This proactive measure aims to prevent further buildup of passengers and vehicles..,” the RDRRMC said.

Parts of Visayas and Mindanao were badly hit by “Odette” over the weekend, with over 200 fatalities so far reported.

The Palace has said the government was eyeing the creation of a P10-billion fund for the rehabilitation of the affected areas.