Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Northern Luzon due to northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are being experienced over Kayapa, Bambang, Bayombong, Quezon, Solano in Nueva Vizcaya.

PAGASA said these conditions are also being experienced in parts of Ifugao, particularly in Hungduan, Lamut and Kiangan.

PAGASA said these were due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

The conditions may persist for one to two hours.

PAGASA has said Tropical Depression “Auring” has maintained its strength as it moved westward.

It said it may make landfall over Caraga over the weekend.