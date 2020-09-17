Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Luzon, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao and Luzon due to the southwest monsoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in Mindanao, moderate to at times heavy rains are being experienced in portions of Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental (Balingoan, Kinoguitan, Sugboncogon, Talisayan, Lagonglong, Salay), and Tawi-tawi.

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas and may persist within two to three hours.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, on the other hand, are being experienced in other portions of Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Agusan del Sur, Basilan, Lanao del Sur, and Zamboanga City.

PAGASA said in Southern Luzon, light to moderate and at times heavy rains are so far also affecting Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Marinduque.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to monitor the weather conditions,” PAGASA said.