QC hospital to undergo “thorough disinfection” after several employees test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–A hospital in Quezon City will undergo “thorough disinfection” after several of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

In a statement, the Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital’s officer-in-charge Dr. Maria Rosela Espinar did not say how many had contracted the disease.

She said, however, that other frontliners who have been in close contact with those who tested positive for the virus “have already undergone self-quarantine during the temporary shutdown.”

“Critical areas will undergo wall-to-wall disinfection, particularly wards, emergency room and admitting areas,” she said.

Espinar gave the assurance that “areas where patients are located are safe and will continue with its regular operations.”

“We are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the general welfare of patients, health workers and the perimeter community,” she said.

She said Quezon City General Hospital and Novaliches District Hospital are ready to cover outpatient operations and other medical needs of our constituents.

“We hope to restore our regular operations at the earliest possible time and continue to provide the medical care we have committed to our community,” she said.