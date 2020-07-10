QC Hall of Justice building, annex temporarily closed after four test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Quezon City Hall of Justice building and its annex are temporarily closed after four court officers and employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Joy Belmonte made the announcement of the temporary closure in a July 7 letter to Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert and Metropolitan Trial Court Executive Judge Ace Alagar.

Belmonte earlier said she tested positive for COVID-19.

Disinfection of the venues started on Thursday and will last until Sunday.

According to City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit head Rolly Cruz, an exhaustive contact tracing was underway, with follow-up testing to be done.

“Suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases shall be placed on home quarantine or isolation in a quarantine facility as feasible under the circumstances,” the local government said.