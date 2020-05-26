Presidential adviser Ramon Jacinto is new ICT department undersecretary

(Eagle News) — The Department of Information and Communications Technology has a new undersecretary.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday, May 26, confirmed presidential adviser Ramon “RJ” Jacinto has been appointed to the post.

He made the confirmation days after President Rodrigo Duterte accepted Eliseo Rio Jr.’s resignation as undersecretary of the department.

Rio in February said he had offered to resign because he was being “sidelined and kept out of the loop for several months on the decision-making processes regarding vital national programs and projects under my functional areas of responsibility as Undersecretary for Operations.”

Jacinto will hold the post co-terminus with the appointing authority.

“We are confident that Usec. Jacinto will serve DICT with dedication and integrity and will contribute to achieving the Department’s mandate under the current administration,” Roque said.