President Duterte turns 76, marks second bday amid pandemic, but this time with his family in Davao

Palace officials send greetings of good health, more years to Chief Executive

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte once again is marking his birthday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, Sunday, March 28, the Philippine leader turns 76. Last year, he spent his special day inside the Palace, away from his family.

This time, Malacanang said that the President would celebrate his birthday in Davao City and that he would return to Manila on Monday to welcome the arrival of more vaccines against COVID-19.

“Magsi-celebrate lang po siya ng birthday niya sa Davao, babalik po siya sa Maynila dahil ang Presidente naman po, kung naalala ninyo, maski iyong napakatagal na ECQ natin ay nasa Maynila siya at talagang hindi niya iniwan ang Maynila,” his spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing on Saturday.

On Sunday, Roque issued a statement greeting the Chief Executive on his birthday.

“Today, we greet our country’s leader and father of the nation, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, a happy 76th birthday,” Roque said on Sunday.

“As PRRD’s Official Spokesperson, I have seen firsthand our Chief Executive’s decisive and compassionate leadership, coupled with his hard work and love of country, and how these served the interest and betterment of the Filipinos and inspired officials in the government – myself included – to deliver public service which our people truly deserve,” he said.

“We pray to the Almighty to continue giving President Duterte more healthy years ahead so he may continue fulfilling his vision of bringing about genuine and meaningful change in our society. Pagpalain kayo ng Dakilang Lumikha. Maligayang kaarawan, mahal na Pangulo!”

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar also issued a statement greeting President Duterte on his 76th birthday.

“We join all our fellow Filipinos in wishing President Rodrigo Roa Duterte a happy and auspicious 76th birthday.”

Andanar thanked the President “for his exemplary leadership, strong political will, and sincere compassion for every Filipino which has brought meaningful and significant changes to the country and to the lives of many Filipinos.”

He also wished him “sound health” amid the pandemic so “that he may carry on instituting real change to our country and society, and leading all Filipinos towards collective recovery from this pandemic, inclusive growth, and equitable progress.”

Last year, President Duterte celebrated his 75th birthday alone inside the Palace as he was then under self-quarantine upon the advice of the Presidential Security Group (PSG).

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, his former aide, released photos then of the President eating a simple meal of fried fish and rice alone inside Malacanang grounds.

(Eagle News Service)