President Duterte spends 75th bday working and eating alone while under self-quarantine

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte is celebrating his 75th birthday today, Saturday, March 28, under self-quarantine inside Malacanang, following the advice of the Presidential Security Group as well as his doctors, his spokesperson said.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that this is for President Duterte’s protection “following his exposure to some officials who themselves may have been exposed to a confirmed Covid-19 victim.”

“He will continue with his work while on quarantine. His only birthday wish is for our countrymen to stay home and the total eradication of the coronavirus,” he said in a statement.

The President’s former special assistant and aide, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said that this was the first time that the President will spend his birthday alone. And he will be working too which under home quarantine.

“Bilang ama ng bayan, ang nasa isip niya ngayon ay ang kapakanan ng bansa at hindi ang sarili niyang birthday. Sa aking pananaw, the President will only celebrate when we have fully conquered the Covid-19 situation. For now, he is focused on what needs to be done — at nandito ako para suportahan palagi si Pangulong Duterte,” Go said in a statement.

He said that Duterte’s directive when he last spoke to him was for the Department of Social Welfare and Development to extend help to the “poorest of the poor” at this time of crisis.

He also asked for prayers for the country’s health workers and the members and the military and the police in the frontlines.

“Simula noong mayor pa ng Davao City si Pangulong Duterte, hindi siya nagse-celebrate ng birthday. Nasa bahay lang siya. This has been his tradition. To some extent, parang home quarantine ang ginagawa niya palagi sa bawat birthday niya,” Go said.

“Ngayong kaarawan niya, nakakalungkot man na mag-isa siya, isa lang ang pakiusap niya sa mga Pilipino — ang tanging maireregalo ninyo sa kanya ay ang sumunod sa patakaran and STAY AT HOME,” Go added.

President Duterte usually spends his birthday in Davao with his family, including his grandchildren. Today, however, would be different for his own protection.

The senator himself — who has been a constant companion supporting the President since he was still mayor — could not greet Duterte personally on his birthday today.

Go has been exposed to Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr., who had recently tested positive for COVID-19. He was with the general during the turn-over ceremony of medical supplies from China last Saturday, March 21, 2020, along with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano, and Presidential Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr.

In his statement on the President’s birthday, Panelo said that there were times that President Duterte expressed regrets that he ran for President in response to public clamor.

“Having been placed in the highest post of the land, he carries the responsibility of serving and protecting the Filipino people at all cost. The enormity, magnitude and the complexity of such task can go beyond the capability of even the most prepared and formidable individual,” he said.

He enumerated the various challenges that the Duterte presidency had faced, including terrorism and rebellion, powerful typhoons, floods, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, the drug problem, and now this fight against the coronavirus.

“As if these human and natural monstrosities were not enough to test the nerves and leadership of this President, our country is now in the precipice of annihilation as he leads us to face this Armageddon of an unseen lethal invader of a disease that is creeping into our people’s lifeblood, killing

them slowly and painfully into their graves,” Panelo said.

“Under these foreboding and grim circumstances how can we greet him with a hearty Happy Birthday!?” he said.

“But the birth of a person is an event that can not pass without recognizing it as a gift from the Almighty. We take therefore this occasion to thank God for giving life to this maverick of a President, and for lending us his time and his indefatigable spirit to serve and protect the people with his unorthodox ways and selfless brand of public service that puts to risk his life, honor and the presidency,” he added.

Panelo wished President Duterte long life and good health.

“We pray that the Almighty continue to give you enough good health and divine guidance as you safely navigate our people through the rampaging waves of this treacherous ocean of a dreadful disease. God bless,” his statement said.

