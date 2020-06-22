President Duterte signs law transferring Rizal capital, seat of gov’t from Pasig to Antipolo

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law transferring the seat of government and capital of Rizal.

In signing Republic Act 11475 on June 19, the President formally gave Antipolo City that recognition, and removed Pasig which had held the role under Act 137 on paper.

Act 137 was passed in 1907 under American rule.

Even after Pasig was removed from Rizal and included in Metro Manila in 1975, on paper, the city remained the province’s capital.

Antipolo, however, later became the de facto capital of the province, with the Rizal provincial capitol situated there.

RA 11475 will be effective 15 days after it is published in a newspaper of general circulation or in the Official Gazette.