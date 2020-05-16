President Duterte returns to Davao City in first few hours of eased quarantine restrictions in NCR, Luzon

Returns to his family after more than two months of not being able to see them

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has returned to his home in Davao City in the early hours of Saturday, May 16, shortly after the easing of quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque and Presidential Security Group Commander Col. Jesus Durante III both confirmed this on the first day of Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine in Metro Manila, Laguna and parts of Central Luzon.

Davao is under General Community Quarantine.

Durante said n a message sent to Palace reporters that President Duterte has returned to Davao City “for a visit after more than two months of not being able to see his family.”

-Duterte to be back for next IATF meeting-

He said that President will be back for the next Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) meeting.

The President left Malacanang and arrived in Villamor Air Base in Pasay City at 12:09 a.m. Saturday, May 16, and his plane left for Davao at 12:30 a.m.

He arrived in Davao City just before 2 in the morning.

The President used a private plane.

-Missed birthdays-

In April, President Duterte revealed that his daughter, Davao City mayor Sara Duterte had not allowed him to return to the city because of the COVID-19 threat. At that time, Metro Manila was under enhanced community quarantine and cases had not yet flattened out.

Because of this, he missed the 16th birthday of his youngest daughter, Veronica “Kitty” Duterte, on April 10. He said he had also missed the birthday of one of his grandchildren because of the quarantine.

“Hindi ko masisi ang anak ko, akala ko nagbibiro. Noong una sabi ko uuwi ako. Tapos tumawag kay Bong, sabihin mo kay mayor, ‘di ko siya papayagang maglanding. Siyempre kung puntahan mo yung tower wala tayong magagawa. Yung tower hindi magbigay ng signal for you to land,” President Duterte said in a speech on April 16.

Before that, on March 28, he celebrated his 75th birthday all by himself inside Malacanang grounds as he was then under quarantine after possible exposure to some cabinet members who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The President had since tested negative for the virus, along with this former close aide, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go.

He left Metro Manila amid the onslaught of storm Ambo (international name Vongfong) who had earlier unleased its fury in Eastern Samar and Bicol area.

(with a report from Vic Somintac, Eagle News Service)