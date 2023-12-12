President Bongbong Marcos to attend ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit in Tokyo

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos is slated to participate in the ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit in Tokyo this weekend.

According to Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Daniel Espiritu, transnational crime and counter terrorism are expected to be discussed during the event which will gather world leaders.

He said these issues have been a close standing affair especially since the September 11 terrorist attack in the US.

They have also always been part of the ASEAN agenda not only with Japan but with other bloc partners, he said.

The President is leaving for the summit this week, the Palace said.

The year’s theme of the summit, which also marks the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan relations, is “Golden Friendship, Golden Opportunities.”