President Bongbong Marcos to AFP leaders: Adapt, respond to emerging security, defense realities in PHL, region

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has urged the Armed Forces of the Philippines to be prepared to adapt and respond to emerging national security and defense realities in the country and within the region.

The President made the call during the oath-taking of newly-promoted generals and flag officers in Camp Aguinaldo on Friday, Oct. 27.

According to the President, while it was “noteworthy” that there were “positive and encouraging developments in terms of our internal security situation, there remains much to be done.”

“We must maintain our vigilance and guard against those actors—whatever nature or form they may take—who would threaten and jeopardize the peace we have striven and fought for all these many years,” he said.

He said he expects the new AFP leaders to help ensure the Armed Forces will be more agile, flexible, and responsive, adding joint planning and operations to ensure interoperability across all AFP units and platforms were also necessary.

“Sustain and foster greater collaboration with other government agencies and civil society groups, harnessing their respective knowledge, specializations, and technical expertise in coming up with innovative, effective, efficient solutions to the challenges that stand in the way of achieving peace and unity,” he said.

For its part, he said the government continues to “commit to ensure that all of you are provided with the necessary tools to perform your tasks and duties in the fulfillment of your service to our nation and our people.”