President Bongbong Marcos creates help desk to address requests for financial, medical assistance

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos has directed the establishment of a help desk that will address the financial and medical requests for assistance being submitted to the Office of the President.

In ordering the creation of the Presidential Help Desk, the President, through Executive Order No. 20, said there was “a need to develop and establish a project that will provide accessible and direct medical assistance to the Filipino people..”

The EO said this “shall complement the existing health projects and services of the government.”

The help desk shall be administered by the Presidential Action Center (PACe), with a “project coordinator tasked with ensuring the day-to-day implementation of the project and overseeing the operational activities of the project, including the performance by all employees and personnel of their respective functions,” the EO said.

According to the EO, the head of the PACe will determine the appropriate staffing pattern and qualification standards for all positions needed to operate the Presidential Help Desk.

“For this purpose, the PACe, in coordination with the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Finance and Administration, shall submit to the Department of Budget and Management, for review and approval, a proposal on the integration of the Presidential Help Desk into the overall organizational structure and staffing pattern of the PACe,” the EO said.

The PACe will submit an annual report on the operations of the Presidential Help Desk to the President through the Office of the Executive Secretary.

The funds required to run the Presidential Help Desk will be charged “against appropriate funding sources under the OP,” the EO added.