Pres. Marcos Jr., extends his “deepest condolences” to FVR’s family, declares period of nat’l mourning

“We did not only lose a good leader but also a member of the family,” says PBBM on death of ex-Pres. Fidel Ramos

(Eagle News) – President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., extended his “deepest condolences” to the family of former President Fidel Valdez Ramos who passed away on Sunday, July 31.

He also declared July 31 to August 9, 2022 as national days of mourning for the former president who was a cousin of his father, the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos.

“Our family shares the Filipino people’s grief on this sad day. We did not only lose a good leader but also a member of the family,” the President said in his message of condolences.

“I call on all Filipinos to pray for the eternal repose of Mr. Ramos. The legacy of his presidency will always be cherished and will be forever enshrined in the hearts of our grateful nation,” President Marcos Jr., said.

In his message, he said former President Ramos “lived a full life as a military office and public servant.”

-Period of nat’l mourning declared from July 31 to Aug. 9 –

On Monday, August 1, President Marcos Jr., issued a proclamation on the “period of national mourning” on the passing of the former President.

“I, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines, by virtue of the powers vested in me by the Constitution and existing laws, do hereby declare 31 July 2022 to 09 August 2022 as a Period of National Mourning over the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos,” he said in the proclamation.

“The national flag shall be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset, on all government buildings and installations throughout the Philippines and abroad, for a period of 10 days,” the proclamation read.

President Marcos Jr,, said that “the death of Fidel V. Ramos, the twelfth President of the Philippines is a great loss to our country and the Filipino people.”

“It is fitting to devote a period of national mourning to pay tribute to an esteemed leader who has dedicated his life to public service and has left a lasting mark on our country,” the proclamation said.

Ramos had served as President of the country from 1992 to 1998, succeeding the late President Corazon Aquino who was installed after the 1986 EDSA Revolution where he had also been a key figure, along with the former National Defense minister Juan Ponce Enrile.

Ramos under the Cory Aquino administration also served as Secretary of National Defense from 1988 to 1991, and before that as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines from 1986 to 1988.

Under the late President Marcos, Ramos served as the Chief of the Philippine Constabulary from 1972 to 1986, covering the martial law years from 1972 to 1981.

(Eagle News Service)