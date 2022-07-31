Ex-Pres. Fidel V. Ramos dies at 94

(File photo) Former Philippine president Fidel Ramos speaks to the press in Hong Kong on August 12, 2016. – (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

 

(Eagle News) — Former President Fidel V. Ramos died on Sunday, July 31, according to a statement from his family. He was 94.

Ramos, who had served as the president of the Philippines from June 30, 1992 to June 30, 1998, succeeded the late President Corazon Aquino who was installed after the 1986 People Power Revolution.

The family of former President Ramos, through his son-in-law Col. Alex Sembrano of Sandigan PMA Class 1982, on Sunday evening issued a statement on his demise.

“The Ramos family is profoundly saddened to announce the passing of former President Fidel Valdez Ramos. We thank you all for respecting our privacy, as the family takes some time to grieve together,” the family’s statement read.

“We will announce wake and funeral arrangements in the near future.”

Ramos, together with then defense minister Juan Ponce Enrile, were key figures in the 1986 EDSA Revolution. He was the late President Ferdinand Marcos’ long-time chief of the Philippine Constabulary, serving in that capacity from 1972 to February 25, 1986.

(File photo) Former Philippine president Fidel Ramos signs a picture of himself in a book before the 25th anniversary of the fall of the late president Ferdinand Marcos at the People Power Monument in Quezon City, east of Manila on February 25, 2011. AFP PHOTO/NOEL CELIS (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP)
File photo) Former Philippine president Fidel Ramos (R) does his historic jump during a reenactment of the 1986 People Power revolt at the People Power Monument at EDSA (Epifanio de los Santos Avenue) in Quezon City, suburban Manila, on February 24, 2010, on the eve of the revolt’s 24th anniversary. The 1986 “People Power” movement of the late president Corazon Aquino toppled Philippines’ late president Ferdinand Marcos from power, sending his family into exile in Hawaii, where the strongman died three years later. AFP PHOTO/NOEL CELIS (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP)

After the successful Edsa Revolution, he served as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines until January 21, 1988. He was then appointed as Secretary of the National Defense by then President Corazon Aquino on January 22, 1988, and served the post until July 1991.  He was instrumental in quashing several coup attempts against then President Cory Aquino from 1986 to 1989.

In December 1991, he announced his intention to run for President.

(File photo) The late President of the Philippines Corazon Aquino (L) and then Armed Forces Chief General Fidel Ramos stand in attention as the 1986 graduates of the elite Philippine Military Academy pass in review at a commencement exercise in Baguio, a resort city 250 kilometers of Manila. The late President Aquino is the first woman Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (Photo by ROMEO GACAD / AFP)

He won the May 11, 1992 presidential elections, narrowly defeating the then very popular Miriam Defensor Santiago, who had served as Agrarian Reform Secretary prior to the elections.

After his presidency, former President Ramos, also popularly known by his initials “FVR,” became active in various private sector advocacies.

He was also among those who pushed then Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte to run for president in 2016.

Before the 2016 presidential elections, he flew to Davao City to try to convince Duterte to run for the highest post, saying then that “it is time that Mindanao will have a president.”

(File photo) Then Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (C) salutes former president Fidel Ramos (not pictured) after delivering his State of the Nation Address at Congress in Manila on July 25, 2016. – Duterte announced on July 25 a unilateral ceasefire with communist rebels who are waging one of Asia’s longest insurgencies, and urged them to reciprocate. (Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP)

Duterte eventually won the 2016 election by a landslide.

On July 23, 2016, then President Duterte appointed Ramos as the Philippines’ envoy to China to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Philippine former president Fidel Ramos (L with cap) greets Chinese Ambassador to the Philppines Zhao Jianhua (R-blue) prior to the State of the Nation Address of then President Rodrigo Duterte at Congress in Manila on July 25, 2016. – (Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP)

Ramos was the 12th president of the country.

The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed by the family.

Fidel Valdez Ramos was born on March 18, 1928, in Lingayen, Pangasinan. His father was the former Secretary of Foreign Affairs Narciso Ramos who was the Philippine signatory to the ASEAN declaration forged in Bangkok in 1967, and was a founding member of the Liberal Party. His mother was the known educator Angela Valdez (1905–1978) who was also a member of the respected Valdez clan of Batac, Ilocos Norte. He is a second degree cousin of the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos.

(File photo) Then rival 1992 presidential candidates Fidel Ramos (L) and Imelda Marcos shake hands after a prayer meeting 10 May, 1992, one day before the national elections. Ramos was instrumental in ousting from power his cousin and then president Ferdinand Marcos during the 1986 people power revolution which brought Corazon Aaquino to power. (Photo by AFP)

-Malacanang sends its condolences-

On Sunday, July 31, Malacanang also issued a statement expressing its condolences to the family of the former president.

“It is with great sorrow that we learn of the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos,” said Trixie Cruz-Angeles, press secretary for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who took office as the 17th president of the Philippines on June 30, 2022.

“He leaves behind a colorful legacy and a secure place in history for his participation in the great changes of our country, both as military officer and chief executive.”

The European Union delegation in the Philippines also expressed its condolences, describing Ramos as a “dedicated statesman” and “pillar of democracy”.

 

(Eagle News Service)