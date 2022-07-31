Ex-Pres. Fidel V. Ramos dies at 94

(Eagle News) — Former President Fidel V. Ramos died on Sunday, July 31, according to a statement from his family. He was 94.

Ramos, who had served as the president of the Philippines from June 30, 1992 to June 30, 1998, succeeded the late President Corazon Aquino who was installed after the 1986 People Power Revolution.

The family of former President Ramos, through his son-in-law Col. Alex Sembrano of Sandigan PMA Class 1982, on Sunday evening issued a statement on his demise.

“The Ramos family is profoundly saddened to announce the passing of former President Fidel Valdez Ramos. We thank you all for respecting our privacy, as the family takes some time to grieve together,” the family’s statement read.

“We will announce wake and funeral arrangements in the near future.”

Ramos, together with then defense minister Juan Ponce Enrile, were key figures in the 1986 EDSA Revolution. He was the late President Ferdinand Marcos’ long-time chief of the Philippine Constabulary, serving in that capacity from 1972 to February 25, 1986.

After the successful Edsa Revolution, he served as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines until January 21, 1988. He was then appointed as Secretary of the National Defense by then President Corazon Aquino on January 22, 1988, and served the post until July 1991. He was instrumental in quashing several coup attempts against then President Cory Aquino from 1986 to 1989.

In December 1991, he announced his intention to run for President.

He won the May 11, 1992 presidential elections, narrowly defeating the then very popular Miriam Defensor Santiago, who had served as Agrarian Reform Secretary prior to the elections.

After his presidency, former President Ramos, also popularly known by his initials “FVR,” became active in various private sector advocacies.

He was also among those who pushed then Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte to run for president in 2016.

Before the 2016 presidential elections, he flew to Davao City to try to convince Duterte to run for the highest post, saying then that “it is time that Mindanao will have a president.”

Duterte eventually won the 2016 election by a landslide.

On July 23, 2016, then President Duterte appointed Ramos as the Philippines’ envoy to China to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Ramos was the 12th president of the country.

The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed by the family.

Fidel Valdez Ramos was born on March 18, 1928, in Lingayen, Pangasinan. His father was the former Secretary of Foreign Affairs Narciso Ramos who was the Philippine signatory to the ASEAN declaration forged in Bangkok in 1967, and was a founding member of the Liberal Party. His mother was the known educator Angela Valdez (1905–1978) who was also a member of the respected Valdez clan of Batac, Ilocos Norte. He is a second degree cousin of the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos.

-Malacanang sends its condolences-

On Sunday, July 31, Malacanang also issued a statement expressing its condolences to the family of the former president.

“It is with great sorrow that we learn of the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos,” said Trixie Cruz-Angeles, press secretary for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who took office as the 17th president of the Philippines on June 30, 2022.

“He leaves behind a colorful legacy and a secure place in history for his participation in the great changes of our country, both as military officer and chief executive.”

The European Union delegation in the Philippines also expressed its condolences, describing Ramos as a “dedicated statesman” and “pillar of democracy”.

(Eagle News Service)