Pres. Duterte tasks Roque to explain in detail areas, sectors with eased restrictions

Rate of infection to be monitored for lockdown return

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte said he wanted to make sure that the common man who will be affected by the quarantine measures that will be announced later by his spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque, will understand protocols that should be followed to prevent a second or third wave of infections with the easing of restrictions.

He said he had approved most of the recommendations by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (OATF-EID) and that it is important for all Filipinos to understand the importance of following quarantine protocols with the easing of restrictions

-Duterte: We cannot afford a second or third wave of infections-

Duterte said that he wants to make sure that all Filipinos know that this COVID-19 is very lethal, and he would not want a second or third wave of infections once restrictions are eased.

President Duterte said his spokesperson, Secretary Roque, will read the list of areas where restrictions would be eased, and the list of persons, sectors and occupations that will be allowed to go out with the easing of restrictions.

He said that he wanted these to be published also and to be released through the government channel, PTV4.

“We will be using this (PTV4) to convey what has been decided tonight,” he said.

“Makinig kayong dahan-dahan. Yung mga taong puedeng lumabas at hindi lumabas. Hanggang dyan muna kayo. It is enumerated in our papers,” Duterte explained.

“It behooves upon the spokesman Secretary Roque to make it clear for you,” he said.

The new normal will entail the wearing of masks when going outside the house, and maintaining social distancing at all times, he said.

President Duterte said that the government will also be strictly monitoring the rate of infection in every area where restrictions are eased, and that these areas will again be locked down if infections increase again.

“Remember, itong easing up of restrictions, hindi ibig sabihin na wala na ang COVID. Dahan-dahan lang para di tayo madapa. We cannot afford a second or third wave,” he said addressing the nation in a pre-taped briefing that was aired Tuesday morning, May 12.

The meeting occurred late Monday night, May 11.

Duterte said this is why it is very important that what he calls as the “common tao” understands the situation is because once he or she violates the protocols, and go out of the house without masks, or does not implement social distancing measures, then infections can again occur.

Government resources are very limited, he said.

“At dadami na naman (ang infections) dahil meron tayong rules na hindi sinusunod,” he warned.

-Wearing of masks, social distancing to be new normal-

“Kindly, do not go out of your house without a mask. You must comply, or tatapikin ka ng pulis. Tumabi ka muna wala kang mask. I-endanger mo yung kaharap mo,” he said.

“Then the social distancing. Ito yung new life. Until such time na meron ng vaccine,” he said.

President Duterte said that there are medicines for COVID-19, but there is really no cure.

That is why it is important that all understand the rules, and should follow protocols even when restrictions are eased.

“Sundin lang ninyo yan, importante masyado. If you are out, wear a mask. It is a must. Kailangan,” he said.

“COVID is very lethal. Huwag magsugal sa COVID. Ito can go either way: punerarya o matulog ka sa bahay nyo,” he noted.

Palace spokesperson Roque had earlier said that not all of Metro Manila will be placed under General Community Quarantine, and that there will be areas with high COVID-19 cases that will remain under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

He said that the selection of areas was “granular” and “surgical.”

On Monday, May 11, citing IATF data, he said that Metro Manila and Davao remain to be critical areas with high COVID-19 incidence. In Metro Manila, he identified Quezon City and Manila was the top areas with high COVID cases.

