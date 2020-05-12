Metro Manila, Davao marked as critical areas in PHL for COVID-19; QC, Manila top areas in NCR with cases

Pres. Duterte to announce decision today on what areas to remain under ECQ, GCQ

(Eagle News) — Quezon City and Manila remain to be in the red zone or critical areas with high COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila, while Davao is also listed among the critical areas outside Metro Manila, according to Malacanang.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque identified Quezon City and Manila as the highly critical areas with the most number of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila, followed by the cities of Paranaque, Makati and Mandaluyong.

Roque said this as the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) is set to submit its recommendation to President Rodrigo Duterte who will announce Tuesday in a pre-taped virtual press briefing his decision on the matter.

“Ito naman po ang sitwasyon sa buong Pilipinas. Kung makikita ninyo po ‘no, talaga namang sa buong Pilipinas, kakaunti na po ang nasa red o iyong tinatawag na kritikal ‘no. At makikita ninyo na kasama pa rin sa kritikal ang Metro Manila at ang Davao,” Roque said in a virtual presser on Monday, May 11.

(This is the situation in the whole Philippines. If your can see, in the Philippines, there are just a few red or what you would call ‘critical’ [areas]. And you can see that included in the critical areas are Metro Manila and Davao)

“At dito po sa Metro Manila, makikita ninyo po na iyong mga critical areas ay kasama po diyan ang Quezon City, ang City of Manila, iyan po iyong dalawang may pinakamataas na pigura; pangatlo po ang Parañaque; tapos ang Makati at ang Mandaluyong. Pero dito po sa mapa, ang nakasulat lang na kritikal, iyong red na red, ay Quezon City at Manila,” he explained.

(And here in Metro Manila, you can see that the critical areas include Quezon City and the City of Manila. These are the two with the highest figures. Third is Parañaque, then Makati, and Mandaluyong. But here in the map, written as critical only, in intense red, are Quezon City and Manila)

The Palace spokesperson reiterated that not the entire Metro Manila would be placed under General Community Quarantine (GCQ), and not there would be places that there could be an extended enhanced community quarantine.

In previous virtual pressers, he said that areas in Metro Manila and other places in the country with high COVID-cases could remain under ECQ after May 15. He said that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) would make a “granular” and “surgical” decision.

“Hindi po mananatili sa ECQ ang buong Metro Manila after May 16 at hindi naman po mag-G-GCQ ang buong Metro Manila after May 16. It will be granular; it will be surgical,” he said on Saturday, May 9.

On Monday, he reiterated what he had announced on Saturday. He said that the decision on which areas in the Philippine capital will stay under ECQ would be based in data on the ground in areas with high incidence of COVID-19. The speed of transmission of virus in these areas, as well as the capacity of the health facilities to provide critical care would all be considered. The economy will also be ta major consideration, he said.

“Ang sinabi ko po last Saturday, ang buong Metro Manila po ay hindi magiging ECQ; ang buong Metro Manila ay hindi magiging GCQ. Ibabase po ang desisyon sa datos ng mga lugar kung saan mataas ang COVID-19, kung gaano kabilis kumakalat ang COVID-19 sa mga lugar na ito at saka iyong pagkakaroon ng critical care para doon sa posibleng magkasakit, at iku-consider din po natin iyong ekonomiya.

(Eagle News Service)