Pres. Duterte greets Iglesia Ni Cristo on 106th year; thanks Church for prayers and help to the nation

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte greeted the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) on its 106th anniversary on Monday, July 27, and thanked the Church for helping the government and the whole nation.

In his video message, the President noted how the Church Of Christ for more than a century had been a model in sharing and making known the Words of God as written in the Bible.

He said the Church had also been instrumental in nation-building. The President also thanked the Church and its members for their prayers and contribution for the good of the whole country.

“Sa loob ng mahigit isang siglo, kayo ay naging huwaran sa pagbahagi ng Salita ng Diyos at pagsulong ng ating lipunan. Maraming salamat sa inyong panalangin at kontribusyon para sa kaayusan ng ating bayan,” President Duterte said.

The nation’s leader also expressed the hope that the Church would continue to be a partner of the government, as he extended his gratitude and greeted the Church and its members on its 106th year.

“Umaasa ako na patuloy kayong magiging katuwang ng Pamahalaan sa pagkamit ng magandang kinabukasan para sa mga Pilipino, Muli maraming salamat at maligayang anibersaryo sa inyong lahat,” he said.

The Philippine government had earlier expressed its appreciation and thanked the Church and its Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V, Manalo for allowing the use of the Philippine Arena and the whole Ciudad de Victoria complex to serve as “We Heal as One Center” for COVID-19 patients.

The Iglesia Ni Cristo had also extended help to various communities in the Philippines affected by calamities and disasters, including in areas hit by quakes, typhoons and volcanic eruptions, the most recent of which was the Taal volcano activity early this year.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Church members had also helped distribute food and other needed items to various barangays nationwide.

In June 2018, the Church had also launched vegetable gardening activities per household under the project, “Gulayan sa Bakuran” which had benefited many, especially during the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

