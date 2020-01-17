In photos: Reaching out to help more victims of Taal eruption, INC continues relief distribution, medical mission

(Eagle News) — The Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) again held its Lingap sa Mamamayan (Aid to Humanity) in various areas in Batangas affected by the recent Taal Volcano eruption on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

The continuation of the INC’s humanitarian effort to help people affected by the continuous volcanic activity of Taal was done in cooperation with the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation.

The INC first held its Lingap sa Mamamayan for Taal victims in Batangas and Cavite on Monday, Jan. 13, a day after Taal volcano erupted, spewing columns of steam and ash that blanketed vast areas with thick ashfall.

On Jan. 16, more affected areas in Batangas were reached by the INC volunteers, including medical personnel who conducted free medical check-up for the affected residents.

Goodwill bags containing rice and canned goods, and bottled water, were also distributed to thousands of residents. Free face masks were also given.

The continuation of the Aid to Humanity or Lingap sa Mamamayan of the INC was held in the following areas on Thursday, Jan. 16: Mataas na Kahoy, Tambo, Rosario, Malvar Sports Center, Malvar Central School, Batangas City, Amadelo National High School, Batangas City evacuation center, and at the INC district office in Batangas City.

All of the residents, including their children, who went to the various venues of the INC’s Lingap were given all the goodwill bags they can carry. In the venues where medical missions were also held simultaneous with the relief distribution, free medicines and vitamins were also given. INC medical volunteers also conducted free health check-up for the Batangas residents.

On Jan. 13, INC volunteers helped in the Lingap sa Mamamayan held in various areas in Tagaytay City, Silang, and Dasmarinas in Cavite; and in Bauan, Tanauan, Alitagtag and Mabini in Batangas .

SCAN International volunteers also helped in the various events.