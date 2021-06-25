Pres. Duterte declares 10-day period of national mourning for ex-Pres. Aquino’s passing

Directs national flag to be be flown at half-mast in all gov’t buildings nationwide and abroad

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte declared “period of national mourning” for 10 days over the passing of former President Benigno Simeon Aquino III, from June 24, the day of his death until July 3.

In his Proclamation No. 1169 which he signed on June 24, President Duterte also directed that the Philippine national flag to “be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset, on all government buildings and installations throughout the Philippines and abroad” during the 10-day national period of mourning.

Duterte said the death of Aquino, the 15th president of the country, was “a great loss to the Filipino people to whose welfare he committed his life fully with fervor and dedication.”

He also recalled that Aquino, “aside from being the President of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016, former President Aquino also served as Senator of the Republic from 2007 to 2010 and Representative of the 2nd district of Tarlac from 1998 to 2007.”

Duterte said “it is fitting to devote a period of national mourning to pay tribute to a respected leader who left a lasting legacy to the Filipino people.”

In directing that the national flags in all government offices nationwide to be flown at half-mast, the President cited Section 23(a), Chapter 1 of Republic Act No. 8491 or the “Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines.”

This law “provides that the flag shall be flown at half-mast as a sign of mourning on all buildings and places where it is displayed, on the day of official announcement of the death of a former President, for 10 days.”

On Thursday, President Duterte also extended his condolences to the Aquino family for the passing of the former president.

(Eagle News Service)