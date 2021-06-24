Pres. Duterte extends his condolences to Aquino family, asks nation to unite to pay respects to PNoy

Hopes that Filipinos will be inspired by Aquino’s legacy

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday extended his “heartfelt condolences” to the family of former President Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III, joining the entire nation in mourning for his passing, and paying tribute to the Aquino family’s legacy of making sacrifices for democracy.

“I express my deepest sympathies to his siblings Ballsy, Pinky, Viel and Kris, as well as to all his loved ones, friends and supporters, in this period of sadness,” he said.

He also called on the Filipino nation to unite in prayer and set aside differences in paying respects to a great leader.

“Let us all take this opportunity to unite in prayer and set aside our differences as we pay respects to a leader who has given his best to serve the Filipino people,”

“His memory and his family’s legacy of offering their lives for the cause of democracy will forever remain etched in our hearts,” Duterte said.

At ceremonies in Malacanang during the ceremonial signing of 16 bills into law on Thursday afternoon, the President also said that he was extremely saddened to learn of Aquino’s death that morning.

“It is with profound sadness that I learned of the passing of Former President Benigno S. Aquino III this morning. We thank the former President for his service to our country. I hope that my fellow Filipinos will be inspired by his legacy.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Aquino family. Be assured of the government’s assistance in this period of mourning and, above all, please accept the love and the prayers of a grateful nation,” he said.

Duterte urged the audience in Malacanang to take a moment of silence to honor the memory of the late President Aquino.

President Duterte succeeded Noynoy Aquino in 2016. He had often talked about how his mother, Soledad Roa Duterte, was a strong supporter of the Aquino family, and was handpicked by the late President Corazon Aquino to serve as OIC vice-mayor of Davao then after the EDSA People Power movement in 1986. But his mother, Soledad declined and instead suggested eldest son Rodrigo, then a prosecutor, to take her place, thrusting him into the political arena.

(Eagle News Service)