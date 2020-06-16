PNP: Two Cebu City policemen pass away due to COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Two policemen who tested positive for COVID-19 have recently died, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the Philippine National Police at 7.

The PNP identified the policemen only by their patient number: PNP-390 and PNP-400.

Both were assigned in Cebu City.

The PNP said PNP-390 was 46-year-old, and was admitted in the hospital for fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, dizziness, and nausea on June 4.

On June 10, the result of his RT-PCR test yielded positive.

On June 14, he was declared dead.

On the other hand, PNP-400 was admitted in the hospital on June 7 due to a motor vehicular accident.

On June 8, he underwent the RT-PCR and on June 10, the result yielded positive.

On June 14, the police officer was declared dead.

PNP Chief Archie Gamboa has extended his condolences to the kin of those who died.

As of 6 p.m., the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the PNP organization has reached 415.

Over 200, or 241, have so far recovered.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte announced Cebu City would revert to an enhanced community quarantine following the continued rise in COVID-19 cases there.