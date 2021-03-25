PNP reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has reported over 200 additional COVID-19 cases, a record-high so far this year.

According to PNP data, the additional 229 COVID-19 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 13,666.

Of these, 1,649 are active.

Eighty-four additional recoveries also pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally to 11,981.

No additional death was reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 36.

The PNP earlier announced PNP Chief Debold Sinas had tested positive for COVID-19.

Designated as officer-in-charge while he is recovering is Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

The police are among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination drive which kicked off this month.

Despite the ongoing program, the Department of Health observed a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

It attributed this to increased mobility and the failure to follow minimum health protocols, exacerbated by the presence of virus variants.