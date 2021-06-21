PNP reports 99 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Ninety-nine more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said the additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 26828.

Of these, 1867 were active.

Recoveries rose to 24890, including the additional 75 ones.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 71.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said the police and the military should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

Last week, PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first anti-COVID-19 jab as part of the ceremonial inoculation of members of the A4 category, including policemen.