PNP reports 76 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Seventy-six more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said the additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 cases to 28791.

Of these, 1413 were active.

Recoveries rose to 27301 including the 114 new ones.

An additional death also pushed the PNP COVID-19 death toll to 77.

COVID-19 vaccination of police personnel is ongoing as part of the Philippines’ COVID-19 inoculation program that kicked off in March.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first anti-COVID-19 jab in June.

President Rodrigo Duterte had said the police and the military, among the country’s frontliners, should be among the priorities in the COVID-19 vaccination program.