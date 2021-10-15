PNP reports 63 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Sixty-three more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said the additional cases pushed the total PNP cases to 41,149.

Of these, 1023 were active.

Over 100–or 113 recoveries–were added, pushing the total number of PNP COVID-19 recoveries to 40,004.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 122.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP has said over 50 percent of the force was fully vaccinated.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first dose in June.