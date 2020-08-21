PNP reports 55 more COVID-19 cases among police personnel

(Eagle News) — Fifty-five more COVID-19 cases among police personnel have been recorded, bringing the total to 3153.

The Philippine National Police said the data was as of Thursday night.

Fifteen deaths have so far been reported, after one death was added to the tally on the same day.

According to the PNP, recoveries rose to 2283 from the 2258 reported on Wednesday night.

Suspected cases have reached 2546, while probable cases are at 751.

Earlier, the PNP said 17 police trainees who were COVID-19 survivors donated plasma for COVID-19 critically-ill patients.

The Department of Health has confirmed 178,022 COVID-19 cases after the 4339 additional cases reported on Thursday.