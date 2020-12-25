PNP reports 33 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Thirty-three more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.
The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 recovery total rose to 8508.
Twenty-three additional COVID-19 cases among police personnel, however, pushed the total to 8844.
Of these, 309 were active.
No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 27.
The police remain among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government has said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population against COVID-19 vaccine to achieve herd immunity.
Among those to be prioritized are uniformed personnel such as policemen.