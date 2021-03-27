PNP reports 316 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) –The Philippine National Police has reported over 300 additional COVID-19 cases.

According to PNP data released on Saturday, March 27, the additional 316 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 14,110.

Of these, 1951 were active.

Over 100, or 115, additional recoveries were reported, pushing the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 12,123.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 36.

The Philippines is currently dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, reporting over 9,000 additional COVID-19 cases, an all-time high, on Friday, March 26.

The Octa research group has warned daily COVID-19 cases could hit 11,000 by the end of the month if the surge continues unabated.

The Palace has imposed additional restrictions over Metro Manila, Laguna, Rizal, Cavite, and Bulacan, which it collectively calls the NCR Plus bubble, for two weeks in a bid to arrest the COVID-19 spread.