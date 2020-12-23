PNP reports 28 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Twenty-eight more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 recovery total rose to 8443.

Forty additional cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 8793.

Of these, 323 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 27.

The government has said uniformed personnel–including policemen—were among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program should a vaccine be available.

It said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

On Tuesday night, President Rodrigo Duterte approved a temporary suspension of flights from the United Kingdom to the Philippines from December 24 to 31, 2020.

This was amid reports of a new COVID-19 strain that is up to 70 percent more infectious.