PNP reports 240 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 200 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to Philippine National Police data, the additional 240 cases pushed the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 39,707.

Of these, 2130 were active.

Recoveries rose to 37460 with the addition of 202 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll in the PNP is at 117, with no additional deaths reported.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP said over 40 percent of the police force are fully vaccinated.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose in June.