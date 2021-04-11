PNP reports 233 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 200 more COVID-19 cases were reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said the additional 233 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 17194.

Of these, 2400 were active.

Over 200, or 278, additional recoveries were also reported, pushing the PNP recovery tally to 14751.

An additional death was reported, bringing the PNP COVID-19 death toll to 43.

Earlier, the PNP said PNP Chief Debold Sinas was among those who tested positive for COVID-19.

Sinas designated Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar as PNP officer-in-charge while he is recovering.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with authorities reporting 192 South Africa and 170 UK variant cases in the recent genome sequencing.

Also found were 19 additional Philippine variant cases and one Brazil variant case.