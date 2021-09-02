PNP reports 219 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 200 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Philippine National Police data, the additional 219 cases pushed the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 34972.

Of these, 2022 were active.

Recoveries are now at 32844 with the addition of 215 ones.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 106, including the additional two deaths.

The police are among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar has said that over 40 percent of the police force were so far fully vaccinated.

Eleazar received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose in June.