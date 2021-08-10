PNP reports 206 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 200 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said the additional 206 cases pushed the total PNP cases to 31,694.

Of these, 1,776 were active.

Recoveries rose to 29831 including the additional 103 recoveries.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 87, with no additional deaths reported.

The Philippines is grappling with an increase in COVID-19 cases reportedly due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

The Department of Health has said the increase has been observed in all age brackets, not just children.

All 13 of 17 Philippine regions, the DOH said, have Delta variant cases.

The country’s COVID-19 vaccination is ongoing, with members across the A1 to A4 categories being inoculated.