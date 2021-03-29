PNP reports 187 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has reported 187 additional COVID-19 cases.

According to PNP data released on Monday, March 29, the additional COVID-19 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 tally to 14,456.

Of these, 2,157 were active.

Ninety-eight additional recoveries also pushed the PNP recovery tally to 12,262.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 36.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting the Palace to announce over the weekend the re-imposition of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and four other provinces, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Bulacan.

Under the ECQ, the movement of individuals is again limited, with only those working in industries allowed to operate during the ECQ, other authorized persons outside of residences, and those availing of necessities allowed to leave their homes.

The government has also announced transport guidelines during the ECQ, which is expected to end on April 4.