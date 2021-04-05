PNP reports 173 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has reported over 100 additional COVID-19 cases.

The PNP said the additional 173 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 tally to 16,063 cases.

Of these, 2632 were active.

Over 200, or 231, additional recoveries pushed the PNP recovery total to 13391.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 40.

Earlier, the PNP announced among those who tested positive in their ranks was PNP Chief Debold Sinas.

Sinas designated Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar as the PNP officer-in-charge while he recovers.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, a fact the Palace has attributed to the presence of virus variants.

The surge prompted the Palace to re-impose an enhanced community quarantine over the Greater Manila Area until April 4, and then later extend it to at least one week.