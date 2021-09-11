PNP reports 168 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to Philippine National Police data as of September 10, the additional 168 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 36715.

Of these, 2592 are active.

Recoveries also rose to 34015, with the addition of 155 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll among police personnel is at 108, with no additional deaths reported.

The PNP has said over 40 percent of the police force was so far fully vaccinated.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first COVID-19 dose in June.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said the police should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program as they are frontliners.