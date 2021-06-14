PNP reports 164 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to recent Philippine National Police data, the additional 164 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 25866.

Of these, 1865 were active.

Eighty-nine additional recoveries also pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 23930.

The death toll is now at 71, with one additional death.

The PNP has said there are at least three COVID-19 quarantine facilities for police personnel in Camp Crame.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said the police and the military should be among the priorities in the country’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.

So far, members of the A1 to A4 categories—or medical workers, senior citizens, persons with comorbidities, and economic frontliners, respectively—are being inoculated.

The Department of Health has urged local government units to prioritize workers aged 40 to 59.