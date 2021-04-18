PNP reports 163 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said the additional 163 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 18413.

Of these, 2322 were active.

Over 200, or 290, more recoveries were reported, pushing the PNP recovery total to 16,042.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 49.

Earlier, the PNP announced PNP Chief Debold Sinas had tested positive for COVID-19.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are on the list of priorities for the Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination drive, which took off in March.