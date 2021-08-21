PNP reports 163 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to Philippine National Police data, the additional 163 cases pushed the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 33184.

Of these, 1768 are active.

Recoveries rose to 31317 including the additional 152 recoveries.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 99, with no additional deaths reported.

The police are among the country’s frontliners, and are among those prioritized in the country’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination program.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first dose in June.