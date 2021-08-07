PNP reports 158 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional 158 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases among policemen to 31238.

Of these, the PNP said 1498 were active.

Recoveries also climbed to 29655 including the additional 47 ones.

No additional death was reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 85.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination is ongoing, with members across the A1 to A4 categories being inoculated.

In June, PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose.