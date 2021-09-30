PNP reports 151 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said the additional 151 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 39,843.

Of these, 2085 were active.

Recoveries rose to 37,641 with the addition of 195 recoveries.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll is at 117, with no additional deaths reported.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said uniformed personnel who serve as frontliners should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

In August, PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said at least half of PNP personnel in Metro Manila are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Eleazar received his first COVID-19 jab in June.