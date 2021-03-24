PNP reports 149 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has reported over 100 additional COVID-19 cases.

According to PNP data, the additional 149 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 13,453.

Of these, 1,504 were active.

Ninety-one additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 11,913.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 36.

The Philippines is currently dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with several government officials also testing positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, the PNP announced PNP Chief Debold Sinas had also contracted the virus.

On Sunday, the Palace announced additional restrictions in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Bulacan, which it collectively called the NCR Plus bubble.

Non-essential travel into and outside the bubble area is not allowed for two weeks following the announcement.

Only those aged 18 to 65 are also allowed to leave their residences.