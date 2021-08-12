PNP reports 146 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

Philippine National Police data showed the additional 146 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 tally to 31,933.

Of these, 1868 are active.

Recoveries rose to 29,977 including the additional 90 ones.

No additional death was reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 88.

The country’s COVID-19 vaccination program continues, with members across the A1 to A4 categories being inoculated.

Policemen belong to the A4 category.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in June.