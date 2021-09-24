PNP reports 144 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said the additional 144 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases among the police to 38,916.

Of these, 2,266 are active.

Recoveries rose to 36,535 with the addition of 168 recoveries.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll is now at 115, with the addition of one death.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the PNP, over 50 percent of policemen are fully vaccinated.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose in June.