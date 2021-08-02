PNP reports 130 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

Recent Philippine National Police data showed the additional 130 COVID-19 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases among PNP personnel to 30639.

Of these, 1273 were active.

PNP COVID-19 recoveries rose to 29282, including the additional 67 recoveries.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 84.

The inoculation of police personnel is still ongoing.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first anti-COVID-19 jab in June.

President Rodrigo Duterte had said the military and the police, who are among the country’s frontliners, should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.